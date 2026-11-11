Edinburgh bookshop accused of discrimination against Jewish poet over Zionist views

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) has accused an Edinburgh bookshop of unlawful discrimination after it canceled a Jewish poet’s event following complaints about her alleged Zionist views, the group said on Tuesday.

According to UKLFI, Typewronger Books canceled Tracey S. Rosenberg’s Dead Poets’ Slam, scheduled for Dec. 2, after receiving complaints that she had performed “Zionist/racist poems” at other events. The bookshop asked Rosenberg to clarify her position on Israel, stating that “Free Palestine is very much the opinion of those who work here.” It canceled the event less than two hours after first raising the allegations, the group said.

The planned poetry competition was unrelated to Israel or Gaza, according to UKLFI.

UKLFI has written to the bookshop arguing that the cancellation was likely unlawful under Britain’s Equality Act 2010, demanding an explanation, disclosure of the complaints and an apology.

“I’m sad that an independent bookshop I’ve admired and supported for years chose to discriminate against me based on unfounded rumors,” Rosenberg said.