European Jewish Congress honors Germany’s antisemitism commissioner

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) honored Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner, Katharina von Schnurbein, with its Or Tzedek Prize at its 40th anniversary gala in Tel Aviv on Nov. 3, recognizing her decade of work combating antisemitism and supporting Jewish communities across Europe.

Von Schnurbein served as the European Commission’s first coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life from 2015 until her recent appointment to the German government. Accepting the award, she emphasized the need to turn Holocaust remembrance into action. “We know how much that promise is currently under pressure,” she said, referring to Germany’s postwar commitments. “We have to defend it, and we have to do so with determination.”