Israel organizes first-of-its-kind Latin American Forum to Combat Antisemitism
(Nov. 8, 2026 / JNS)
The Latin American Forum to Combat Antisemitism met in Buenos Aires on Nov. 1–3.
Israel and the Latin American Jewish Congress jointly created the new forum in Argentina, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem noted on Sunday.
The forum brought together decision-makers from 13 countries across the region, the ministry said.
Forum discussions addressed topics including government responsibility, Holocaust education and online antisemitism, according to the ministry.