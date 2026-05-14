Huckabee marks ‘momentous occasions’ on Jerusalem Day

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Thursday congratulated Israel on Jerusalem Day, which he said marks three milestones: the day on the English calendar when David Ben-Gurion declared Israel’s independence 78 years ago; the eighth anniversary of U.S. President Donald Trump’s establishment of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem; and the day that the Jewish capital was liberated and reunified during the Six-Day War in 1967.

Huckabee described these as “momentous occasions” in a recorded video from a promenade in Jerusalem.

He further noted that “It is under Israel’s sovereignty that people of all faiths have access to their holy sites. The United States proudly joins Israel in celebrating Yom Yerushalayim. Happy Jerusalem Day.”