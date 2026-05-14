Chikli slams EU sanctions, vows continued building in Judea and Samaria

Israel’s Diaspora and Countering Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli on Monday sharply criticized a European Union decision earlier in the day to impose sanctions on Jewish Israeli civil society organizations in Judea and Samaria, accusing E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas of drawing a false equivalence with the Hamas terrorist group.

In a post on X, Chikli called Kallas’ statement “pathological, grotesque, and an unprecedented moral collapse in Europe’s policy toward Israel.”

The statement by EU Foreign Affairs Minister @kajakallas , slapping sanctions on Jewish civil society organizations in Judea and Samaria in the same breath as she references Hamas terrorists, is pathological, grotesque, and an unprecedented moral collapse in Europe’s policy… https://t.co/BKwc2zjhgC — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) May 11, 2026

He retweeted the Estonian politician and diplomat’s post from hours earlier, which stated that “EU Foreign Ministers just gave the go-ahead to sanction Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians. They also agreed new sanctions on leading Hamas figures. It was high time we move from deadlock to delivery. Extremisms and violence carry consequences.”

Chikli rejected the sanctions as ineffective, saying Israel would continue building in Judea and Samaria.

“If Ms. Kallas believes this decree will uproot even a single Jew from his ancestral homeland, she is deeply mistaken. It will achieve nothing of the sort. The European Union has become a decaying superstructure that has brought ruin and cultural suicide upon Europe’s nation states. It is consumed from within by obsessive hatred of Israel and raw antisemitism,” Chikli wrote.

“You, Madam Minister, will keep driving Europe into Islamist strongholds and demographic collapse until the remaining healthy forces on this continent restore reason and sanity,” said Chikli. “History will judge who stood with civilization and who sided with barbarism.”