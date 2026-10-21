Man charged over suspected antisemitic attacks on three Jewish women in London

A 33-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault following attacks on three Jewish women in northeast London on Monday, the Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday.

Abdisamad Siad was charged with assault by beating after the women were attacked in the Clapton Common area of Hackney. Police had been investigating the incident as a suspected antisemitic hate crime. The women suffered minor injuries, and volunteers from the Jewish neighborhood security group Shomrim detained the suspect until police arrived.

Siad was scheduled to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an unrelated Oct. 16 assault on a woman in Islington.