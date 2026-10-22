UK chief rabbi commends landmark report on antisemitism in British schools

U.K. Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said on Wednesday that he hoped a new report detailing the rise of antisemitism in English educational institutions would “prove to be a significant step towards protecting Jewish pupils.”

The report, overseen by Sir David Bell, a former schools inspector, was released on Wednesday. It offers 27 recommendations to combat the phenomenon.

“Antisemitism is the ultimate othering, often driven by ignorance, which is the enemy of the cohesive and empathetic society we wish to build for all citizens,” Mirvis posted to X.

“With this in mind, the Bell Review reveals a deeply troubling level of antisemitism in our schools and colleges and is a painful indication of how far the situation has deteriorated. I commend Sir David Bell for his important work,” he said.

“I also welcome the government’s decision to adopt all 27 of its recommendations and look forward to seeing them implemented in full.”