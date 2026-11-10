US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic

U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White said on Tuesday that he visited an Orthodox synagogue in Brussels on Saturday with Israeli Ambassador to Belgium David Saranga, in the wake of what he said was “clearly” an antisemitic attack on the building last month.

White said someone threw a brick through a third-floor window of the synagogue, in the Anderlecht district, overnight on Oct. 27-28.

He pledged to raise the issue of stationing soldiers outside the building with Belgian authorities.

“No one should feel afraid to pray, gather or practice their faith. Not in Brussels, not anywhere,” White said.

Belgian police have said the object may have fallen from the roof and have not established an antisemitic motive.