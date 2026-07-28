Katz: Israel wants to hit Iranian energy targets, US not approving

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Jerusalem was prepared to renew strikes against Iran but is holding back because U.S. President Donald Trump has not approved attacks on the Islamic Republic’s energy infrastructure.

Speaking at Channel 14‘s Defense Conference, Katz said that the Trump administration’s broader strategic interests were influencing the timing of future military action.

“There are economic and energy considerations. We very much want to strike Iran’s energy targets, but the United States is not approving it at the moment because of concerns that Iran would attack neighboring countries and trigger a global oil crisis,” said Katz.

“As far as we are concerned, we are ready to set Iran back 40 years,” he added.

🚨🇮🇱 An independent Israeli strike on Iran? Minister of Defense Israel Katz at today’s Channel 14's Defense conference said, “We stated in the clearest possible way - if they fire at Israel, we will strike back with full force. We are prepared to hit Iran independently." pic.twitter.com/bKt9yTm1eJ — C14 News | EN (@c14english) July 28, 2026

Katz said the Israel Defense Forces had been instructed to maintain readiness to strike the Islamic regime without U.S. support if necessary.

“We have struck Iran twice and are prepared to strike a third time on our own,” he said. “The IDF has been instructed and is preparing accordingly to be capable of attacking Iran by itself.”

He added that Jerusalem was coordinating closely with Washington and would see “what the United States does—whether it returns to the campaign or acts in other ways.”

Katz stressed that the IDF would respond forcefully to any unprovoked Iranian attack on the Jewish state’s territory.

“If Iran fires missiles at Israel, there will be a massive response,” he said. “We have made it absolutely clear: If they fire at Israel, we will strike with full force.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday morning, marking the eighth meeting between the two since the latter returned to office for a second term.

According to Netanyahu’s official schedule, the meeting with Trump is set for 11 a.m. Washington time.

In a statement before departing from Israel’s Nevatim Airbase on Monday, Netanyahu said he would discuss with Trump “all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost Iran.”

“Of course, our goal is to safeguard our security while also expanding the circle of peace around us,” he said. “I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal—to ensure the security, strength and future of our dear State of Israel,” added the premier.