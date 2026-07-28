IDF ordered to prepare for major op in Palestinian camp in Judea and Samaria

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday said he had ordered the Israel Defense Forces to expand offensive operations in Judea and Samaria, and to prepare for a major operation in another Palestinian refugee camp.

The operation would follow “the operational model used in Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur al-Shams,” Katz said in a statement. The statement did not specify which camp or when the operation might take place.

Katz’s office said the policy implemented since he took office had led to an 80% reduction in terrorist activity during 2025-2026.

The IDF launched “Operation Iron Wall” in the Jenin area on Jan. 21, 2025, targeting Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorist networks in the northern Samaria city. The military later expanded the operation to Tulkarem and the nearby Nur al-Shams camp, where it also established full operational control.

IDF Central Command head Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth described the situation in Judea and Samaria as “tense,” speaking in a meeting with local community leaders following a deadly shooting on Friday.

“Following the recent events, and especially this morning’s attack, there is concern about escalation throughout Judea and Samaria,” the military quoted him as saying. “We are carrying out counter-terrorism operations to prevent the area from spiraling into further violence and are using every means at our disposal.”