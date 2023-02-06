Over 5,000 killed as 7.8 magnitude earthquake rips through Turkey, Syria

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake centered in southern Turkey killed more than 5,000 people combined in that country and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and causing shockwaves felt across the region, including Cyprus, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Israel.

Emergency medical services in Turkey and Syria said that the death toll was expected to rise in both countries as hundreds of people potentially remained trapped under collapsed structures.

The quake struck just after 4 a.m. local time, 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep Province, at a depth of 17.9 kilometers (11.1 miles), and was followed just over 10 minutes later by a 6.7 magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 1 p.m. local time another powerful 7.5 magnitude quake struck 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) southeast of Ekinözü, Turkey, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), said the USGS.

Israelis reported feeling both tremors in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and throughout the North.

Damaging M7.8 EQ hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border ~4am local time. PAGER is red for this event; extensive damage is probable. Our hearts go out to those affected. See @Kandilli_info for local info. https://t.co/dMyc6ZVrE1 https://t.co/0OxrznZf1v pic.twitter.com/eco071JqVm — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.5 - 4 km SSE of Ekinözü, Turkey https://t.co/vpJHyNTPMO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

“On behalf of all citizens of Israel, I send condolences to the citizens of Turkey at this difficult time following the earthquake that struck our region. At the request of the Turkish government, I have instructed all the authorities to immediately prepare for the provision of medical and search and rescue assistance,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

“A request was also received to do this for the many who were injured in the earthquake in Syria,” added the premier, and therefore he “instructed that this be done as well.”

בשם כל אזרחי ישראל אני שולח תנחומים לאזרחי טורקיה בשעתם הקשה בעקבות רעידת האדמה שפקדה את אזורנו.



לבקשת ממשלת טורקיה הנחיתי את כל הרשויות להיערך באופן מיידי למתן סיוע ברפואה, חילוץ והצלה.



שרי החוץ והביטחון כבר נמצאים בקשר עם מקביליהם ובשעות הקרובות נסכם את יציאת המשלחת בהקדם. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 6, 2023

President Isaac Herzog said, “I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night’s earthquake. My condolences to President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods.

“The State of Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible. Our hearts are with the grieving families and the Turkish people at this painful moment,” he added.

On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night's earthquake. My condolences to President Erdoğan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 6, 2023

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday instructed his ministry and the IDF to immediately ready emergency aid to be sent to Turkey under the auspices of the Home Front Command.

בעקבות רעידת האדמה שהכתה הלילה בטורקיה, הנחתי את צה״ל ומשרד הביטחון להערך מיידית למתן סיוע חירום באמצעות גופי ההצלה של פיקוד העורף. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) February 6, 2023

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli convened a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Monday morning to discuss ways to provide aid to Turkey.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I would like to express deep sorrow to the Turkish people for the severe earthquake that struck southern Turkey tonight,” said Cohen, adding: “Our hearts go out to the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Foreign Minister @elicoh1: On behalf of the State of Israel, I would like to express deep sorrow to the Turkish people for the severe earthquake that struck southern Turkey tonight. Our hearts go out to the victims, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. @MevlutCavusoglu — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) February 6, 2023

The quakes are some of the strongest to hit Turkey in the last 100 years, said the USGS, which recorded at least 19 additional quakes of 4.0 magnitude or greater in the region in the immediate hours following the first major tremblor.