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IDF strikes Hezbollah, Hamas terror sites in Lebanon

Prior to the aerial assault, multiple steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including warning messages to the local population.

JNS Staff
F-35, IAF
An Israeli Air Force F-35 jet participates in the international Blue Flag drill held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14, 2019, at Uvda Air Force Base north of Eilat. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Jan. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday conducted a series of targeted strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist infrastructure across Lebanon, the military stated.

The operation targeted Hezbollah weapon depots and other structures that were used by the Iranian proxy army to “advance attacks against IDF soldiers and against the State of Israel, as well as to rebuild its military capabilities,” according to a Tuesday morning IDF statement.

The IDF stated that it also struck Hamas weapons production sites that were being used by the Palestinian terror organization to build out its military capabilities just across the Jewish state’s northern border.

The Hezbollah and Hamas sites were located within civilian areas, the military stated, adding that this constituted “yet another example” of the terrorists’ “cynical use” of Lebanese noncombatants as human shields.

Prior to the aerial assault, multiple steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including warning messages to the local population, it stated.

“The terrorist organizations’ activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to the State of Israel,” according to the army. “The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.”

On Sunday, the IDF eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists attempting to rebuild the organization’s infrastructure in southeastern Lebanon.

The military shared video footage of the aerial attack, which targeted vehicles in the area of Al-Jumayjimah, a small village in Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate, some 7 miles north of the Israeli border.

A truce between Jerusalem and Beirut went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, following an intense two-month IDF military campaign that weakened Hezbollah’s leadership. The ceasefire was cemented by the Israeli and Lebanese governments and five mediating nations, including the U.S.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told Al Araby Television on Dec. 6 that Beirut was seeking to disarm all non-state armed groups in the country’s south, including Hezbollah, by the end of 2025.

A U.S. deadline for demilitarization expired at on Dec. 31, with the IDF now waiting for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s go-ahead following his meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

Security sources told Israel Hayom last week that Lebanon has falsely claimed progress in neutralizing Hezbollah. Beirut maintains that 90% to 95% of the territory south of the Litani River has been cleared of the terrorist group, but IDF intelligence paints a starkly different picture.

The Israeli army documented over 1,900 violations of the ceasefire by Hezbollah throughout 2025, according to data made public last week.

As part of enforcing the ceasefire with Beirut, the IDF last year killed 380 terrorists, most of them Hezbollah operatives, and hit 950 terror targets, including 210 arms depots and 60 tunnel shafts.

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