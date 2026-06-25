AI eye scan can detects anemia, according to Israeli study

Researchers at Tel Aviv University and Sheba Medical Center have developed an artificial intelligence system that can detect anemia and estimate key blood markers using a brief video scan of blood vessels in the eye, the university spokesperson’s office said on Thursday.

The proof-of-concept study, published in npj Digital Medicine, analyzed 224 participants and found the system identified anemia with 82.8% accuracy while showing strong correlation with laboratory measurements of hemoglobin and red blood cell counts. The technology converts high-magnification video of the eye’s conjunctiva into data on blood flow, which is then analyzed by AI.

Researchers said the method could eventually enable faster, noninvasive screening, particularly in areas with limited access to medical care, though larger studies are needed before clinical use.

The research was supported in part by Israel’s Innovation, Science and Technology Ministry.