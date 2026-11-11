Arab parties back opposition in Knesset committee vote

Opposition parties, backed by Arab lawmakers, took control of the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee on Wednesday, approving MK Roy Folkman’s (Yashar) proposal on its makeup by a 63-50 vote, the Knesset Channel reported.

The committee oversees the organization of parliamentary work, including the establishment of other Knesset committees.

It was the first time the Yashar-led opposition parties joined with Arab MKs to pass a measure since the 26th Knesset was sworn in on Tuesday. Efforts to form a government are ongoing.