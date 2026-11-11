Arab parties back opposition in Knesset committee vote
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)
Opposition parties, backed by Arab lawmakers, took control of the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee on Wednesday, approving MK Roy Folkman’s (Yashar) proposal on its makeup by a 63-50 vote, the Knesset Channel reported.
The committee oversees the organization of parliamentary work, including the establishment of other Knesset committees.
It was the first time the Yashar-led opposition parties joined with Arab MKs to pass a measure since the 26th Knesset was sworn in on Tuesday. Efforts to form a government are ongoing.
63 בעד, 50 נגד: מליאת הכנסת אישרה את הצעתו של ח"כ רועי פולקמן להרכב הוועדה המסדרת— ערוץ כנסת 99 (@Knesset99) November 11, 2026
🏛️מתוך הדיון במליאת הכנסת https://t.co/O5DMbC9mBF pic.twitter.com/dT4ZoO2xOv