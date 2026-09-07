Avigayil and Muhammad most common baby names chosen by Israeli parents

Avigayil and Muhammad have ranked again as the most popular baby names in Israel, Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority said on Sunday, in a statement listing the 10 most popular names for babies born since the previous Jewish new year.

The list, based on the country’s population registry, reveals Avigayil, Miriam, Lia, Libi, Tamar, Yael, Ayala, Sara, Ela and Naya as the top 10 names for girls from all backgrounds born in the Hebrew year 5786. For males of all backgrounds, the most popular are Muhammad, Ariel, Yousef, Adam, David, Omer, Refael, Lavi, Michael and Eitan.

Avigayil, Libi, Tamar, Yael, Lia, Ela, Ayala, Sara, Noa and Naya are the most popular names for Jewish girls. Ariel, David, Refael, Lavi, Ori, Michael, Elia, Eitan, Yehuda and Ari head the list for Jewish boys.

The Hebrew year 5786 ends on the evening of Sept. 11 with the entry of Rosh Hashanah.