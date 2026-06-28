Ben-Gurion Airport reopens Terminal 1

Israel reopened Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday, four months after closing it during the war with Iran.

The move comes amid increased passenger traffic through Israel’s main international gateway ahead of the busy summer travel season and following the ceasefire with Iran.

The terminal, which is mainly used by low-cost airlines, is again being used for domestic flights, with international flights slated to begin on July 1.

Previously, all domestic and international flights operated from Terminal 3.

About 75,000 passengers traveled through Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday, the most since the outbreak of the war on Feb. 28, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

Some two million people are expected to travel through the airport in July, a 25% increase compared to last year.