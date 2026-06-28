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News   Israel News

Ben-Gurion Airport reopens Terminal 1

The facility, mainly used by budget airlines, had been shut for four months due to reduced traffic during the war with Iran.

Etgar Lefkovits
Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Credit: Papito via Wikimedia Commons.
Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. Credit: Papito via Wikimedia Commons.
(June 28, 2026 / JNS)

Israel reopened Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday, four months after closing it during the war with Iran.

The move comes amid increased passenger traffic through Israel’s main international gateway ahead of the busy summer travel season and following the ceasefire with Iran.

The terminal, which is mainly used by low-cost airlines, is again being used for domestic flights, with international flights slated to begin on July 1.

Previously, all domestic and international flights operated from Terminal 3.

About 75,000 passengers traveled through Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday, the most since the outbreak of the war on Feb. 28, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

Some two million people are expected to travel through the airport in July, a 25% increase compared to last year.

Flight Updates Business and Economy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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