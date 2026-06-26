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News   Israel News

Ben-Gvir says Lebanon ceasefire must ‘collapse’

The Israeli minister that as long as the Iranian-backed proxy group Hezbollah continues to target IDF soldiers, the current situation cannot continue.

JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and committee head MK Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(June 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon “cannot continue.”

“When the Lebanese, Hezbollah, are attempting to harm our soldiers [and] when they are rearming themselves, we must collapse the ceasefire,” the minister told outlet Arutz Sheva during a visit to the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem.

Despite the truce in Lebanon agreed to following the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran, violent skirmishes continue to erupt in Southern Lebanon across the security zone established along the border by the Israel Defense Forces.

In the latest Hezbollah ceasefire violation on Thursday, four IDF officers and soldiers were wounded in a close-quarters encounter with a Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

One officer was moderately wounded and the rest sustained light injuries. They were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and their families were notified about their condition, the IDF added.

The incident took place in the Beit Yahoun area north of Bint Jbeil in the central part of the IDF-established Security Zone. The terrorist approached the Israeli force of the Hiram Brigade and hurled a grenade at the soldiers from a nearby building, according to a report in Ynet, quoting military sources.

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