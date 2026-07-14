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Government renames section of Route 443 in honor of David Levy

One of Israel’s busiest highways will be known as “Levites’ Way,” commemorating the late diplomat while recognizing the region’s biblical ties to the Tribe of Levi.

JNS Staff
David Levy of the Likud party, 1980s. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
David Levy of the Likud party, 1980s. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli government on Tuesday approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev to rename a section of Route 443 “Levites’ Way in Memory of David Levy.”

The designation applies to the stretch of highway between the Ben Shemen Interchange and the Beitunia/Givat Ze’ev Junction.

The government said the decision commemorates the legacy of Levy, who served for decades as deputy prime minister, foreign minister, housing and construction minister, immigration and absorption minister, and a member of Knesset. He was widely recognized for advancing social equality, strengthening Israel’s geographic periphery and working to reduce social disparities.

The name also reflects the area’s historical and biblical connection to the Tribe of Levi and the priesthood, as well as nearby Modi’in, which is associated with the Hasmonean family.

Route 443 is one of Israel’s main transportation arteries, linking Jerusalem with Modi’in, Judea and Samaria, the Shfela and central Israel, and carries hundreds of thousands of motorists each day.

Under the government decision, the Transportation Ministry, in coordination with the Defense Ministry, will update road signs along the route, while the Government Secretariat will publish the new name in Israel’s official gazette.

Levy, who died in 2024 at the age of 86, was born in Rabat, Morocco, immigrated to Israel in 1957 and rose from the northern development town of Beit She’an to become one of the country’s most influential political leaders. He was widely regarded as a champion of social mobility and the integration of Mizrahi Jews into Israeli public life.

“David Levy was a dedicated public servant who contributed immensely to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said. “From his childhood in Beit She’an, he broke barriers and rose to the country’s leadership, where he championed social causes and assisted disadvantaged populations while advancing development towns. He was a loyal representative of the State of Israel and stood proudly for our nation before the world. We are proud to commemorate his memory on the road connecting our capital, Jerusalem, with central Israel, as a symbol of a man who dedicated his life and energy to the unity of Israel.”

Regev said Levy “was one of the most prominent leaders of the State of Israel,” who devoted his life to promoting national unity, strengthening the periphery and advancing social justice.

“Naming one of Israel’s principal transportation arteries after him is a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to serving the state and Israeli society, ensuring that his legacy will continue to guide future generations,” she said.

Israeli Politics and Knesset
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