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Diaspora affairs minister calls for armed guards to protect Jews abroad

Of Monday’s shooting in Montreal, in which a policeman and a Jewish civilian were killed, Amichai Chikli said he had warned Canada’s government it was heading down the same path as Australia.

David Isaac
Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli (l.) in conversation with JNS features editor Steve Linde at the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (left) in conversation with JNS features editor Steve Linde at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Credit: JNS.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

With antisemitism rising around the world, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli called for arming guards with firearms, speaking at the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The minister stressed the importance of allowing the security forces of Jewish communities in the Diaspora to carry weapons. “What is the meaning of armed security if they can’t prevent horrific incidents?” Chikli asked.
“Carrying weapons is very important. That the security forces of the community will be armed. It can save lives.”

In Australia, security is allowed to carry guns in institutions but they were unarmed at the Bondi Beach massacre, which took place outside in a public space, he noted. “If they had guns in Bondi Beach, it wouldn’t have taken 12 endless minutes of massacre to do something.”

Of Monday’s shooting in Montreal, in which a police officer and a Jewish civilian were killed, Chikli said he had warned Canada’s government months earlier that it was heading down the same path as Australia, which suffered the horrifying Bondi Beach shooting in December, 2025.

Chikli referred to a Jan. 14 letter he had sent to Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, warning: “The recent antisemitic terror attack in Bondi Beach, Australia, in which 15 people were murdered, tragically illustrates the lethal cost of ignoring early warning signs and underestimating ideologically driven antisemitic violence. Canada is now exhibiting disturbingly similar indicators. This path leads to a point of no return.”

His warning went unheeded. “Nothing has been done in Canada to stop antisemitism and to stop the spike in radical Islamist incidents against the Jewish community. There are endless cases, incidents of shootings on Jewish schools, Jewish institutions, and, unfortunately, nothing has been done,” Chikli told the attendees.

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