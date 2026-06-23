Police officer, Jewish man killed in Montreal shooting

An assailant opened fire on Monday at the Côte-des-Neiges residential neighborhood in Montreal, Canada, killing a police officer and a civilian bystander.

Law enforcement personnel dispatched to the scene returned fire and killed the shooter.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs named the civilian victim as Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi, “a beloved member of Montreal’s Jewish community.”

We mourn the tragic loss of Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi z”l, a beloved member of Montreal's Jewish community, an innocent victim of today's events.



Our thoughts and our deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this time of unimaginable pain.… https://t.co/N1o78NNHqf — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) June 23, 2026

A second police officer was also injured but was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, The Guardian quoted police chief Fady Dagher as saying. Another civilian was mildly injured, CBC News reported.

“It’s a very, very sad day. It’s a nightmare,” Dagher told reporters, adding that the incident marked the first time in over two decades that a Montreal police officer had been killed on duty.

The Montreal Police Service identified the fallen officer as Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, according to CNN.

C’est avec une profonde tristesse que nous confirmons le décès tragique de l’agent Benredouane dans l’exercice de ses fonctions en protégeant la population. Le drame est survenu aujourd’hui lors d’une intervention dans le secteur de CDN.



Détails ➡️ https://t.co/G972ZKywtG pic.twitter.com/dmyem9cDSd — Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 23, 2026

The shooting took place in a partly Jewish neighborhood with several kosher markets and restaurants, per The Guardian.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon reacted to the attack, saying, “We stand with the Jewish community in Montreal and pray for the recovery of those injured. In the face of such evil, we must stand together and reaffirm that there is no place for hatred or antisemitism in any society. Those responsible for this appalling attack must be brought to justice.”

We stand with the Jewish community in Montreal and pray for the recovery of those injured.



In the face of such evil, we must stand together and reaffirm that there is no place for hatred or antisemitism in any society.



Those responsible for this appalling attack must be brought… — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) June 23, 2026

The assailant’s identity has not yet been disclosed by authorities.

The suspect reportedly left a 100-page manifesto espousing “incel” ideology targeting women. Incel is an abbreviation of “involuntary celibate.”