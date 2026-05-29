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Dispute at Antwerp City Council over display of Israeli flag

“The Israeli flag is part of the flag display and will therefore fly at the city hall,’’ said Mayor Els van Doesburg

May 29, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg. Credit: EJP.
Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg. Credit: EJP.
( May 29, 2026 / European Jewish Press )

A dispute has erupted in Antwerp over the Israeli flag flying on the facade of City Hall.

The flag has been flying there for years among the flags of other countries as they represent 85 countries with which the city of Antwerp maintains relations. This is part of the traditional flag display during the summer tourist season.

But a political party within the ruling coalition, Vooruit, a Flemish socialist movement, is demanding that the flag be removed because of the situation in Gaza.

However, Vooruit’s coalition partner, the New Flemish Party (N-VA), refuses to remove the flag, arguing that Israel has a right to a spot on City Hall.

During a debate in the City Council, the Israeli flag briefly disappeared only to return shortly thereafter. Vooruit leader Kathleen Van Brempt said, ‘’We stand by our position that this flag has no place.’’

She said that it is customary in a coalition to take everyone’s position into account and added that flags of other countries that are not without controversy should also be removed.

But Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg from N-VA (the party of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever) has refused to budge. As long as the Belgian Foreign Ministry does not issue explicit guidelines, there is no reason to change the existing protocol, she said. “The Israeli flag is part of the flag display and will therefore fly at city hall,’’ she said.

The mayor acknowledged that there is no consensus on the issue within her coalition but drew no conclusions from that.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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