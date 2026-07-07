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News   Israel News

First ladies of Nigeria, Kenya to participate in major prayer event in Israel

The 24th annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, which will be broadcast around the globe on Oct. 4, is expected to unite tens of millions of Christians in 175 nations across every continent.

Etgar Lefkovits
American evangelical Bishop Robert Stearns addresses the Day for the Peace of Jerusalem prayer event in 2025. Credit: Eagles' Wings Ministries.
American evangelical Bishop Robert Stearns addresses the Day for the Peace of Jerusalem prayer event in 2025. Credit: Eagles’ Wings Ministries.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

The first ladies of Nigeria and Kenya will be part of a delegation of 500 Christian leaders from 50 countries around the world gathering in Jerusalem this fall in a show of faith-based support for the State of Israel.

The 24th annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, which will be broadcast from the Holy Land around the globe on Oct. 4, is expected to unite tens of millions of Christians in 175 nations across every continent.

“This is far more than a prayer event,” said Bishop Robert Sterns, founder and president of the New York-based Eagles’ Wings Ministries. “It is a declaration that Israel is not alone.”

The American evangelical leader added: “At a time when the Jewish people face extraordinary challenges, tens of millions of Christians are choosing to stand publicly with Israel, pray for her peace and reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our people.”

The annual event is being held as Israel has made a major wartime diplomatic push in Africa, where there are an estimated 600 million Christians and 54 United Nations votes.

The gathering, which will also include a 175-strong delegation of Latin American Christian leaders, comes amid a wave of right-wing change sweeping across the continent, which is reshaping alliances with the United States and Israel.

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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