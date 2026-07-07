IDF strike kills Hamas training commander in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday it had eliminated a commander in the training department of Hamas’s “military wing” in an overnight airstrike in northern Gaza.

Fadi Falah Ashour Daghmash, oversaw “various training programs,” including for Hamas’s Nukhba Force that led the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel. He also directed terror attacks against IDF ground troops in Gaza, the military said.

“In recent months, Daghmash advanced additional attacks and sought to restore the operational capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization,” according to the IDF.

The IDF said the strike was carried out after measures were taken to reduce harm to noncombatants, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it stated.

The current ceasefire went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Monday, the IDF announced it had struck five terrorists in northern Gaza, killing at least one. The incident, which occurred over the weekend, was triggered by the operatives’ attempt to restore underground terrorist infrastructure west of the ceasefire line, the military said.

The IDF military named Hudhayfah Hussein Abdullah al-Hawajri, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion, as the terrorist killed in the strike, adding that the other four were hit.

On Sunday, the IDF said it killed, in separate strikes the previous week, Muhammad Najib Ashour, a Nukhba Force platoon commander, and Tamer Saeed Abu Nakhal, a cell commander in Hamas’s military wing, for their involvement in the advancement of attacks on Israeli soldiers.