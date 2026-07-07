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News   Israel News

Bank of Israel cuts interest rate to 3.5%

The central bank lowered the benchmark rate by 0.25 points for the second straight time as inflation steadied at 1.9%, despite pressure from exporters for deeper cuts.

JNS Staff
The Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem on Feb. 26, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
The Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem on Feb. 26, 2024. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS-IL.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

The Bank of Israel on Monday lowered its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.5%, marking its second consecutive cut, after inflation stabilized at 1.9%, near the midpoint of the central bank’s target range.

The Monetary Committee opted for a modest reduction despite pressure from exporters and other sectors for a steeper cut.

The move follows a similar quarter-point cut in May, when the rate was reduced to 3.75% amid easing inflation and a stronger shekel. In March and February, the bank held rates steady at 4%, citing regional security uncertainty and inflation risks, including rising fuel prices.

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