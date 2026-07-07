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News   Israel News

Sa’ar: Hamas using civilian government to avoid disarmament

The Israeli foreign minister said the terror group aims to mimic the Hezbollah-Lebanon model in Gaza.

JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Hamas is attempting to avoid disarmament by signaling openness to a technocratic government in Gaza, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Monday, warning the move is aimed at preserving the terrorist group’s military power.

Writing on X, Sa’ar said Hamas seeks to replicate a “Hezbollah model,” in which a civilian administration handles municipal affairs, while the terrorist group remains the dominant armed force.

“This would allow Hamas to continue oppressing the Palestinian people in Gaza, while pursuing its jihadist war against Israel,” Sa’ar stressed.

“Israel insists on the full implementation of the Trump plan, with its core principles being the disarmament of Hamas and all other terrorist organizations, and the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip,” he concluded.

Otzma Yehudit Party lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer told JNS that “anyone who listens to the statements of a Nazi terrorist organization is living in an illusion.”

“Hamas will not disband itself voluntarily, and it will not give up power because of this or that statement to the press. The only way to ensure that Hamas does not possess weapons is through heavy military pressure, the destruction of the organization’s governmental capabilities, the imposition of sovereignty and settlement in the entire Gaza Strip,” he added.

Hamas earlier Monday announced that it intends to dissolve its governing role in Gaza after 19 years.

Hamas’s Government Media Office said the designated terrorist organization is prepared to hand over administrative control of Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic body under the Board of Peace framework, known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), intended to serve as a transitional governing authority.

However, the statement made no mention of Hamas’s disarmament, a central condition of the U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement that took effect in January.

It also said that all current employees of Hamas’s “civilian” apparatus would continue to serve under the NCAG.

An Israeli official told Kan News public broadcaster on Monday that the purported resignation of the Hamas government, while all of its members remain in office, was “a spin that means absolutely nothing.”

The official added, “Hamas fears it will be found to be in violation of the agreement, so it is buying time and engaging in spin.”

Trump’s Board of Peace, under which the NCAG operates, acknowledged Hamas’s decision in a statement on Monday.

“Ultimately, our assessment will be guided by actions, not promises, to meet the critical needs of the people of Gaza. Decisions must be comprehensive with respect to the requirements as set out in the Roadmap for advancing governance, security, and transition in Gaza,” the Board of Peace stated.

“A genuine transfer of authority must enable the NCAG to exercise its mandate independently, including taking the administrative and governance decisions entrusted to it,” it added.

Gaza Strip Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
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