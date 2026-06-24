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News   Israel News

Gilad Erdan resigns from Israel Aerospace Industries board

The former U.N. ambassador and senior Likud member said he is focused on “significant decisions.”

JNS Staff
Gilad Erdan, the global president of Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service, speaks at the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Gilad Erdan, the global president of Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service, speaks at the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

Former Likud minister and ex-U.N. ambassador Gilad Erdan has resigned from the Israel Aerospace Industries board of directors, according to Hebrew media reports on Wednesday.

Erdan, 55, said he is focused on “significant decisions” but did not elaborate. In May, he said he was considering forming a new right-wing party to challenge Likud.

Israel’s next Knesset election is scheduled for this year, with reports saying the vote could be held on Oct. 20, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the ruling Likud has confirmed that he will run again.

Erdan has served as the global president of Magen David Adom (MDA) since September 2024 immediately following the conclusion of his four-year tenure as Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

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