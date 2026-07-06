More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Gush Etzion to require housing for people with disabilities in new communities

“This is a historic decision that reflects the way we view settlement,” said regional council head Yaron Rosenthal.

JNS Staff
Aerial view of a neighborhood in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. Credit: Eli Feuer, Binyan HaGush.
An aerial view of a neighborhood in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. Photo by Eli Feuer/Binyan HaGush.
(July 6, 2026 / JNS)

The Gush Etzion Regional Council in Judea, south of Jerusalem, announced on Monday a new policy that requires allocating apartments in new neighborhoods to people with special needs.

The council’s plenum approved the first-of-its-kind-in-Israel initiative this week.

The goal is to incorporate the integration of people with special needs into the planning and construction process, transforming it from an isolated initiative into a binding planning policy for new neighborhoods, Gush Etzion said in a statement.

Under the plan, 3% of every new zoning plan containing more than 100 housing units will be dedicated to people with disabilities.

“In practice, alongside the planning of synagogues, kindergartens, public institutions, open spaces and community infrastructure, every new neighborhood in Gush Etzion will also be required to include designated apartments that enable people with special needs to live as part of the community,” the council said.

The designated apartments, integrated into ordinary residential buildings, will be operated by nonprofit organizations and professional bodies specializing in supported and inclusive housing.

“This is a historic decision that reflects the way we view settlement in Gush Etzion. New construction is not merely about adding housing units, roads and infrastructure, it is an opportunity to build a complete, stronger and more inclusive community,” Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, said in the statement.

“In our view, 3% of the apartments represents 100% social and communal responsibility. Gush Etzion is proud to lead such an initiative, and I hope it will become a model for other local authorities across Israel,” he added.

The policy was developed based on the experiences gained from the inclusive community of Giv’ot in Gush Etzion.

Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
People sunbathe on San Sebastian beach in Barcelona, Spain, on Jan. 26, 2024. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
French Jews chased by mob in Barcelona
Visitors described dozens surrounding, spitting at and threatening them for 90 minutes after they left a synagogue following Shabbat services.
July 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Holocaust
Israel News
In first, Israel’s Education Ministry regulates laying of tefillin in schools
“The laying of tefillin in the State of the Jews is not a subject for controversy; it is part of our Jewish identity,” Minister Yoav Kisch said.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Hamas in Khan Yunis
Israel News
Hamas dissolves Gaza administrative body in apparent symbolic move
The terror group “is buying time and engaging in spin,” an Israeli official charged.
July 6, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (back) looks on as Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe (left) administers the swearing-in of Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi during a ceremony at Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, March 31, 2017. Kubayi has served as South Africa's minister of justice since December 2024. Photo by Phill MAGAKOE/AFP.
South Africa
South African Zionist Federation rejects claims linking Israel to xenophobic violence
SAZF Chairman Craig Pantanowitz urges cabinet ministers to provide evidence or retract suggestions that Israel is linked to anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa.
July 6, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Weakened Iran, strong Israel will lead to more peace deals
The prime minister rejected claims that Jerusalem is in a “permanent state of war.”
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
The University of Haifa campus, Dec. 23, 2025. Photo by Sharon Leibel/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Stone tools across three continents show mix of shared knowledge and local innovation
“We can begin to reconstruct not only how tools were made, but also how technological knowledge moved between regions and how it changed along the way,” said Dr. Gadi Herzlinger of the University of Haifa.
July 6, 2026
A shepherd tends to a flock of sheep and goats in the Judean Desert, April 16, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Are Iranian drones the next threat in Judea and Samaria?
July 6, 2026 04:48 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The fateful question for Diaspora Jews
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The Israel they hate is imaginary
Jonathan S. Tobin