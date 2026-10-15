Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asian security summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Kazakh presidency said.

The two discussed expanding cooperation, focusing on trade, economic and investment ties, according to Astana’s readout. Tokayev said Herzog’s April visit to Astana had given “significant impetus” to bilateral relations.

Herzog welcomed Kazakhstan’s accession to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, calling it an important contribution to peace and stability, the readout said.

The two also discussed tensions in the Middle East, with Tokayev reaffirming Kazakhstan’s “principled position on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.”