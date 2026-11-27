StandWithUs led about 10,000 people, who contacted NBC shortly after the network aired a 30-second, paid advertisement during the “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special that suggested American children could enjoy the holiday at the expense of Palestinian children.

The ad, from Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, juxtaposes a girl saving for a $400 bicycle with a Palestinian girl, who is missing a leg, amid rubble. “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” the ad says.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, told JNS that “at a time of rising antisemitism and hostility toward Jewish students and community members, media outlets have a responsibility not to fuel that hatred.”

“The fact that nearly 10,000 people have already responded to our letter-writing campaign in less than 24 hours demonstrates just how deeply disturbing this advertisement was to so many people,” she said.

Rothstein called the ad a “grotesque distortion of reality.”

“The portrayal of Jews as deliberate perpetrators of harm against innocent children has deep and dangerous roots in the history of antisemitism,” she said. “We cannot ignore the connection between the demonization of the Jewish state and the environment in which Jews are being targeted.”

Rothstein told JNS that the ad “completely ignores the responsibility of Hamas for launching this horrific war on Oct. 7, 2023, and for continuing to endanger Palestinian civilians by hiding behind them as they wage war with Israel.”

Dr. Avi Almozlino, a physician and national co-chair of the Israeli-American Council board, told JNS that the ad’s “accusation reaches beyond a government.”

“It affects how people see their Jewish neighbors, their Israeli colleagues and anyone who believes Israel has a right to defend its citizens,” he said.

Proceeding the U.S.-Israel relationship “solely through an image of an injured Palestinian child erases the Israeli children” and ignores Hamas, Almozlino told JNS.

“Hamas benefits when the public forgets why Israelis need protection,” he said. “A campaign that removes Hamas from the picture gives Americans a profoundly distorted understanding of both peoples’ suffering.”

The ad could contribute to hostility toward Jewish Americans, who support Israel, according to Almozlino.

Antisemitic protesters recently boycotted Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia. “Those owners were trying to earn a living. Their connection to Israel had made them targets,” he told JNS. “Jewish Americans should be able to support the Jewish state openly and proudly.”

“Treating Jewish support for Israel as evidence of moral cruelty is discriminatory and makes our Jewish brothers and sisters targets for exclusion and bigotry,” he said.

If NBC “cannot substantiate the message viewers were given, it should correct the record with comparable prominence,” Almozlino told JNS.

Rabbi Shmuel Silber, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, stated that “we grieve the suffering of innocent civilians, especially children, in Gaza and Israel alike.”

“Every child deserves safety, dignity and a future free of violence,” he said. “Compassion for Palestinians and recognition of Israel’s right to protect its people are entirely compatible.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, stated that the ad on NBC “blatantly demonizes the Jewish state” and makes “indefensible” claims about taxpayers.

“At a moment of escalating antisemitism, there is no rationale to justify fanning the flames with such a twisted narrative,” he wrote.

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, called the ad an “antisemitic libel.”

He urged the Federal Communications Commission to investigate the broadcast and pursue revoking licenses of stations that aired it.

“Throughout history, these monstrous lies have inspired hatred and violence against innocent Jews,” he stated. “Every decent American should be outraged that a major American television network is now profiting from their dissemination.”