On Nov. 11, Rebbetzin Jordanna Topp walked into the sales office atop a muddy hill in Givat Hamatos, a new neighborhood under construction in southern Jerusalem. Although she and her husband, Rabbi Kalman Topp, had already purchased a penthouse apartment there, this was her first visit to the site.

“I’m a little like Avraham Avinu (our father Abraham) when God said ‘Lech-lecha,’” she said with a laugh, referring to the biblical account in Genesis in which God tells Abraham to leave his home and travel to a land “that I will show you.”

She studied a model of the development, imagining the community she and her husband hope to help build.

For the Topps, who are moving to Israel after 17 years leading Beth Jacob Congregation, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Beverly Hills, California, with more than 650 member families, the move represents more than a change of address.

They hope to bring something of the American Jewish communal experience to Jerusalem, with a synagogue serving not only as a place of worship but as the center of a vibrant, close-knit community.

“We hope to bring some of the positive aspects of the American community here—a shul-centered community where people care about each other,” Jordanna Topp told JNS. “We have not just tefilla (prayer) but shiurim (classes), chesed (charity projects) and political activism and people really find a home for each other.”

A simulated view of the new Givat Hamatos neighborhood under construction in southern Jerusalem. Courtesy of the Aderet Project.

A neighborhood taking shape

The Aderet residential project is part of Givat Hamatos, one of Jerusalem’s largest new housing developments, where approximately 2,600 apartments are planned.

According to developer Dvir Dimri, the neighborhood represents one of the capital’s last major opportunities for large-scale residential construction.

The Aderet project comprises 342 apartments in three separate complexes, with about 40% allocated to winners of a government housing lottery offering discounted homes.

Unlike many new developments in Jerusalem, where residential towers can rise 30 or 40 stories, Aderet’s buildings are planned to be six to nine stories high.

“In a tower you don’t know who is living above or below you,” Dimri told JNS. “But with buildings of nine or ten stories you can really build a community.”

The development also includes plans for green spaces, parks and schools, while a light rail line is being built nearby.

“The idea is that you never have to leave the neighborhood,” sales director Eli Pollack told JNS. “But when you want to, the light rail is less than a five-minute walk away.”

For the Topps, the neighborhood’s appeal lies in the opportunity to establish a synagogue-centered community similar to the one they helped nurture in California.

Their new congregation, Kehillat Ahavat Yisrael, aims to incorporate religious classes, charitable initiatives and social activities that bring residents together throughout the week.

Jordanna Topp said more than 70 English-speaking families have already purchased apartments in the project, including friends from New York and families from Beth Jacob.

Some, like the Topps, have long planned to make aliyah. Others have purchased apartments with the intention of moving to Israel in the future, while some see the development primarily as an investment.

Finding an affordable home

Another attraction is the price.

According to the developers, apartments in Aderet range from approximately 4 million shekels ($1.2 million) to 8 million shekels ($2.4 million), considerably less than comparable properties in established Jerusalem neighborhoods such as Baka.

Each apartment includes outdoor space, either a garden or balcony, with some units offering particularly large terraces.

The apartments also include a reinforced security room, known in Hebrew as a mamad, designed to provide protection during rocket attacks.

At the time of JNS’s visit, 66 apartments remained available.

Among those considering a purchase was Renee, who asked that her surname not be published.

She made aliyah a year ago from the Chicago area to join her two adult sons and their families, who already live in Jerusalem.

Renee heard about the project through Dimri, who had taught one of her sons Mishnah in high school.

“We’re looking for an affordable apartment in a nice area with a nice community,” she told JNS. “We are renting today but we are looking for something long-term.”

For the Topps, the hope is that a neighborhood still taking shape on a Jerusalem hillside will eventually become the kind of community they spent nearly two decades building in California.