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News   Israel News

Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’

Israeli president says the landmark agreements are “just the beginning” and urges further normalization across the Middle East.

JNS Staff
Isaac Herzog smiling
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets Mike Huckabee (not pictured), U.S. ambassador to Israel, in the latter’s office on July 2, 2026. Credit: David Azagury/U.S. embassy Jerusalem.
(Aug. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, calling for the circle of peace established by the landmark agreements to be expanded across the Middle East.

“The 6th anniversary of the Abraham Accords, forged by your team under President Trump’s leadership, is an important milestone for peace in the Middle East,” Herzog wrote on X in response to a post by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, who played a key role in negotiating the agreements.

“It is a moment to reflect on the remarkable partnerships that we have built across our region,” Herzog continued. “It is also a moment to look to the future and chart the road ahead together.”

“I firmly believe that this is just the beginning. Now is the time for us all to work to expand this circle of peace across the Middle East to the benefit of all our peoples,” the Israeli president said.

Kushner had earlier hailed the accords as the beginning of “a new chapter of peace, partnership, and prosperity in the Middle East.”

“Many said it was impossible. But with courageous leadership, persistence, and a small group of people willing to challenge old assumptions, we proved that progress was possible,” Kushner wrote.

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term, led to the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020. Morocco subsequently normalized relations with Israel, while Sudan agreed to join the framework.

The anniversary comes amid continued efforts by the Trump administration to broaden Israel’s ties with Arab and Muslim countries and expand the Abraham Accords.

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