Herzog marks US Independence Day with visit to Ambassador Huckabee

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the embassy in Jerusalem on Friday to mark America’s 250th Independence Day, delivering a letter of congratulations to President Donald Trump and the American people.

The visit came ahead of Saturday’s celebration of American independence.

“I am extremely moved and happy to be here at the American embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, at the embassy which was launched by President Trump in his historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Herzog said.

The U.S. embassy was relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018 following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.

“I want to congratulate the president, the Congress, the leadership and the people of the United States of America through you, Mr. Ambassador, on 250 years of independence,” Herzog said. “American independence is one of the greatest moments in history, and it has changed the fate of humanity.”

In his letter to Trump, Herzog described the anniversary as “a moment to honor the incredible triumph of the American spirit.”

“The story of America has inspired humanity the world over,” he wrote. “From sea to shining sea, America stands as a beacon of liberty, and as the leader of the free world.”

Herzog also praised the enduring alliance between the two countries.

“This is also a time to express our deepest appreciation for the unique and unbreakable partnership between the United States of America and Israel,” he wrote. “Our two nations draw from the same wellsprings of the Bible, and we share the same fundamental values of freedom, democracy and human dignity.”

The president thanked Trump for his support of Israel during the recent war.

“I thank you for your steadfast commitment to Israel’s security,” Herzog wrote. “The people of Israel will never forget your tireless efforts to bring our beloved hostages home. May you continue to lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security.”

Welcoming Herzog to the embassy, Huckabee said, “This is a great time for all Americans to celebrate, but we’re not the only ones celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

“We have a very special guest at the U.S. embassy today, President Isaac Herzog. Thank you, Mr. President. We’re honored to have you here and honored to call you a friend.”