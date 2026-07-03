More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Herzog marks US Independence Day with visit to Ambassador Huckabee

The Israeli president also wrote a letter thanking Trump for his support of Israel.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulates U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, July 3, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulates U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, July 3, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
(July 3, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the embassy in Jerusalem on Friday to mark America’s 250th Independence Day, delivering a letter of congratulations to President Donald Trump and the American people.

The visit came ahead of Saturday’s celebration of American independence.

“I am extremely moved and happy to be here at the American embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, at the embassy which was launched by President Trump in his historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Herzog said.

The U.S. embassy was relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018 following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.

“I want to congratulate the president, the Congress, the leadership and the people of the United States of America through you, Mr. Ambassador, on 250 years of independence,” Herzog said. “American independence is one of the greatest moments in history, and it has changed the fate of humanity.”

In his letter to Trump, Herzog described the anniversary as “a moment to honor the incredible triumph of the American spirit.”

“The story of America has inspired humanity the world over,” he wrote. “From sea to shining sea, America stands as a beacon of liberty, and as the leader of the free world.”

Herzog also praised the enduring alliance between the two countries.

“This is also a time to express our deepest appreciation for the unique and unbreakable partnership between the United States of America and Israel,” he wrote. “Our two nations draw from the same wellsprings of the Bible, and we share the same fundamental values of freedom, democracy and human dignity.”

The president thanked Trump for his support of Israel during the recent war.

“I thank you for your steadfast commitment to Israel’s security,” Herzog wrote. “The people of Israel will never forget your tireless efforts to bring our beloved hostages home. May you continue to lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security.”

Welcoming Herzog to the embassy, Huckabee said, “This is a great time for all Americans to celebrate, but we’re not the only ones celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

“We have a very special guest at the U.S. embassy today, President Isaac Herzog. Thank you, Mr. President. We’re honored to have you here and honored to call you a friend.”

U.S.-Israel Relations
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The Tel Aviv University campus on March 15, 2021. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Tumors found to rewire immune cells, may lead to new cancer treatments
Reprogrammed macrophages activated genes that promote the formation of blood vessels within tumors.
July 3, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
The Diaspora Affairs Ministry's Media Watch site revealed that dozens of "journalists" killed by Israel were in fact terrorists. Credit: Amichai Chikli/X.
Israel News
CAMERA urges media to revisit Gaza journalist casualty reports
“After tainted tally, it’s time to critically cover the Committee to Protect Journalists and help protect journalism from CPJ,” the media watchdog said.
July 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Lebanese-Syrian drug trafficker gets 30 years in US terrorism case
Prosecutors said Antoine Kassis used ties to Syria’s Assad regime to broker cocaine-for-weapons deals.
July 3, 2026
JNS Staff
America 250 rally on the National Mall for the Great American State Fair. June 24, 2026. Credit: Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy.
U.S. News
Jewish leaders issue declaration celebrating America’s 250th birthday
“Here, Jews rose not because success was guaranteed, but because freedom made striving possible,” the declaration states.
July 3, 2026
JNS Staff
The "Combating Antisemitism and Holocaust-denial Forum" at the annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
U.S. News
US Jews increasingly conceal identity due to rising hatred
Fifty-seven percent of American Jews experienced antisemitism over the past year, survey finds.
July 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she arrives for the second day of the European Political Community summit at the Palacio de Congreso in Granada, southern Spain, on Oct. 6, 2023. Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
The year that could change Europe—and prove decisive for Israel
Internal crises and shifting public sentiment across three major European powers threaten to alter the European Union’s diplomatic stance toward Jerusalem.
July 3, 2026
Nissan Shtrauchler
Paushali Lass, co-founder of India-Israel Nexus, speaks with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on JNS TV. Credit: Screenshot/JNS.
The Quad
India-Israel Nexus aims to deepen ties between the two democracies
July 2, 2026 11:16 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The Israel they hate is imaginary
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The Doha deal: How Qatar purchased academic prestige
Mitchell Bard