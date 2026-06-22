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News   Israel News

Herzog to JNS: Moment of profound challenge and historic possibility

The Israeli president addressed the JNS Policy Summit in Jerusalem.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the first National Memorial Conference held in Jerusalem on June 17, 2026. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the first National Memorial Conference held in Jerusalem on June 17, 2026. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed attendees on the second day of the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on Monday morning.

Calling it a “moment of profound challenge,” Herzog said Israel has faced significant trials and sent his “love and blessings” to those defending the country’s borders.

Introduced by JNS CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief Alex Traiman, Herzog acknowledged Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, along with other senior political, diplomatic and media figures in attendance at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem.

“This important gathering brings together policymakers and thought leaders, experts, activists and innovators,” the Israeli head of state opened his remarks.

“For over two and a half years of war, the State of Israel has faced major threats, heart-breaking tragedies and tremendous achievements,” he noted. “As we speak, the courageous women and men of the Israel Defense Forces are defending our borders, our homes, our families, from those who seek to harm us. We send them our love and blessings.”

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