Israeli legal group urges US to investigate Hind Rajab Foundation

A prominent Israeli legal group has submitted a complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice, calling for the opening of a federal national security investigation into a Brussels-based legal advocacy group that targets Israeli soldiers.

The complaint by the Shurat HaDin Law Center, which has represented thousands of victims of terrorist and antisemitic attacks over the last quarter century, urges the U.S. government to determine “who funds, directs, coordinates, services and benefits” from the work of the Hind Rajab Foundation and to sanction it for its alleged terror ties.

The complaint requests that U.S. law enforcement officials determine whether the Hind Rajab Foundation and its network are acting on behalf of foreign principals and thus operating in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), receiving support from hostile foreign actors, or providing services that benefit designated terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and Iran-backed entities.

“Perhaps the most troubling unanswered question surrounding HRF is who finances and directs it,” the July 6 letter states. “The scale, geographic reach, legal sophistication, investigative capabilities, media operations, multilingual litigation campaigns, international travel, data collection activities and coordinated filings across multiple jurisdictions require significant resources.”

The organization, which is named after a 6-year-old girl killed in Gaza, was established in Belgium in 2024 by Lebanese-Belgian activists with a history of anti-Israel activism and extremist ties.

It focuses on doxing and launching legal cases against Israelis who served in the IDF, and has submitted petitions in several countries against scores of individuals for alleged war crimes.

It has also filed complaints against Israeli lawmakers from across the political spectrum who were traveling abroad.

“This is not human rights advocacy, it is the systematic weaponization of the legal system to terrorize the defenders of the Jewish state,” said Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, founder and president of Shurat HaDin. “The same forces that finance rockets and terrorism are increasingly seeking to fight Israel in courtrooms around the world.”

The complaint letter noted that the organization has publicly pursued Israeli-American dual nationals, both in the United States and abroad.

The general director of Hind Rajab Foundation, Dyab Abou Jahjah, has denied any hidden sponsorship of the organization.

There has been no response from the U.S. Justice Department to date.