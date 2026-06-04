More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hezbollah drone hits IDF Northern Command chief’s vehicle in Lebanon

An explosive drone struck Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo’s vehicle during a patrol in Southern Lebanon, shortly after he exited.

JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo (left) during a situational assessment at Northern Command, March 16, 2026. Credit: IDF
OC IDF Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo (left) and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a situational assessment in the Northern Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 4, 2026 / JNS)

An explosive Hezbollah drone struck a vehicle used by IDF Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during a patrol in Southern Lebanon several weeks ago, though he was not injured, it was reported on Thursday.

Milo had exited the vehicle shortly before the drone hit it. No casualties were reported in the incident, which was cleared for publication by the military.

The strike occurred during a field visit with officers and troops, and underscored the Iranian terrorist proxy’s ability to conduct precise drone attacks against senior Israeli targets, the reports said.

The incident is seen as part of a broader Hezbollah effort to target senior IDF officers, sometimes described as a “hunt for commanders,” aimed at disrupting Israeli command and control.

It highlights ongoing concerns within the defense establishment over Hezbollah’s drone capabilities, which have caused Israeli casualties in recent months despite a ceasefire on the northern front.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The NHS logo is displayed on an ambulance parked close to a nearby hospital, on Oct. 20, 2025 in Taunton, England. Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Britain’s NHS to curb political symbols after antisemitism review
A government-ordered assessment found Jewish National Health Service staff and patients routinely face hatred.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Supreme Court Justice Dafna Barak-Erez during a hearing in Jerusalem, May 31, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli Supreme Court orders government to allow Red Cross visits to terrorists
“Israel is a Jewish and democratic state that will not follow the path of terrorist organizations,” wrote Justice Dafna Barak-Erez.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Iddo Moed
Feature
‘Plan B means leaving’: Israeli envoy says Canadian Jews feel less safe after Oct. 7
“Israel is here together with the Jewish community to support it, think together and voice concerns vis-à-vis the government whenever it is appropriate,” said Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed.
June 4, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli rescue forces at a site damaged by an Iranian missile
Israel News
64 evacuees from ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ still living in hotels
“According to our projections, by mid-June there will no longer be any evacuees staying in hotels,” an official said.
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with Judea and Samaria mayors, at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, Sept. 3, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset OKs tax breaks for some Judea, Samaria residents
The legislation grants benefits to Israelis living in 58 towns on Israel’s “Eastern Confrontation Line.”
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Damage caused during an ultra-Orthodox protest against the jailing of yeshivah students who failed to comply with military draft orders, at the home of Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg, in the Judea community of Alon Shvut, June 3, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu condemns Haredi draft dogers over attack on Supreme Court justice’s home
The premier said he expects law enforcement “to take a hard line against the rioters.”
June 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump, Netanyahu
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump and Netanyahu clash over Israel’s next move
Jun. 4, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman