Hezbollah drone hits IDF Northern Command chief’s vehicle in Lebanon

An explosive Hezbollah drone struck a vehicle used by IDF Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during a patrol in Southern Lebanon several weeks ago, though he was not injured, it was reported on Thursday.

Milo had exited the vehicle shortly before the drone hit it. No casualties were reported in the incident, which was cleared for publication by the military.

The strike occurred during a field visit with officers and troops, and underscored the Iranian terrorist proxy’s ability to conduct precise drone attacks against senior Israeli targets, the reports said.

The incident is seen as part of a broader Hezbollah effort to target senior IDF officers, sometimes described as a “hunt for commanders,” aimed at disrupting Israeli command and control.

It highlights ongoing concerns within the defense establishment over Hezbollah’s drone capabilities, which have caused Israeli casualties in recent months despite a ceasefire on the northern front.