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News   Israel News

IAF downs drone near Syrian border; origin under investigation

In accordance with protocol, no air-raid sirens were sounded.

JNS Staff
View of the Israeli border area with Syria, as seen from the northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
A view over the Syrian border, as seen from Israel’s northern Golan Heights, April 11, 2026. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle in the area of the border with Syria on Sunday evening, the military said.

“The origin of the launch is under review,” the Israel Defense Forces stated. “No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit told JNS on Monday morning that the military was still investigating the drone’s launch point.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that the Jewish state was prepared to “immediately resume combat” as it closely monitors regional tensions involving the Iranian regime.

“Alongside the ongoing fight against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, we are closely monitoring developments in Iran and maintaining a high level of readiness,” Zamir said during a situational assessment held at the Judea and Samaria Division.

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