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News   Israel News

IDF chief: Israel ready to ‘immediately’ resume fighting

The Israeli military is tracking developments in Iran following a ballistic missile launch that targeted Jordan’s Aqaba area, said Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, center, holds a situational assessment with senior commanders in the Judea and Samaria Division on July 19, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, center, holds a situational assessment with senior commanders in the Judea and Samaria Division on July 19, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

Israel is ready to “immediately resume combat” as it closely monitors regional tensions involving the Iranian regime, the head of the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

“Alongside the ongoing fight against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, we are closely monitoring developments in Iran and maintaining a high level of readiness,” said IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during a situational assessment in the Judea and Samaria Division, alongside senior commanders including Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

“We monitored today’s launch toward the Aqaba area, and our Aerial Defense Array remains on alert to protect Israeli civilians,” he continued, adding that “we are prepared to immediately resume combat and will act with great determination against anyone who harms us.”

The IDF said on Sunday that its air defenses aided in intercepting ballistic missile fragments after Iran attacked the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

Zamir thanked troops operating in Judea and Samaria, saying that their efforts have caused a significant reduction in the number of terrorist attacks in the Israeli region in recent years.

He also warned that nationalist crime undermines security and said the military would continue working with the Israel Security Agency and Israel Police to combat it.

Iran Terrorism Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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