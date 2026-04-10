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News   Israel News

IDF chief: Fight against Hezbollah continues with ‘great intensity’

Israeli military’s achievements against Iran are “unprecedented and historic,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said.

Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF chief: Fight against Hezbollah continues with ‘great intensity’

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OC Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper (second from left) and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (third from left) at Home Front Command headquarters in Ramle, March 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) and OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during a situational assessment held in Southern Lebanon, March 16, 2026. Credit: IDF
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, held a situation assessment in Southern Lebanon on Thursday, and then approved plans for the continuation of operations with the Northern Command leadership.

“The IDF is at war. We continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with great intensity. Yesterday, we entered into a ceasefire in Iran, we are prepared to resume fighting with great determination if required,” said Zamir, referring to the truce forged between Washington and Tehran.

“The primary arena of our fighting is here in Lebanon,” continued Zamir. “We continue to deepen the ground operations and continue to strike Hezbollah. This is a very powerful operation; our troops are operating along the front lines and at depth.”

Zamir said the IDF’s achievements in the war against Iran were “unprecedented and historic,” adding that the Tehran regime had been significantly weakened by the conflict.

Iran “before this war is not the same Iran [today],” he said, adding that Israel had struck across its entire “chain.” He added that the damage also affected Hezbollah, which is now isolated within Lebanon and cut off from its strategic link to the Islamic Republic.

Zamir noted that the Lebanese government increasingly understands the challenge posed by the presence of “a radical, fanatical terrorist organization on its soil.”

The IDF chief told troops that as they advance against the enemy, the nearby lights of communities in northern Israel underscore the purpose of their mission.

“In every arena, we are required to operate from a position of clear advantage and decisively defeat the enemy. There is an opportunity here, we will continue to act to restore long-term security to the residents of the north,” he said.

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