IDF conducted 10,800 strikes, dropped 18,000 munitions during ‘Roaring Lion’

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday released figures on “Operation Roaring Lion,” saying it carried out more than 10,800 airstrikes during the war, dropping some 18,000 munitions on the Islamic Republic.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening announced that he had agreed to a 14-day “double-sided ceasefire” with Iran, with negotiations on a permanent end to the conflict slated to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan.