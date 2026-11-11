IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria

Israeli security forces conducted operations against four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria over the past two days, detaining three Israeli civilians, the military said on Tuesday. The detainees were handed over to police.

The operations, conducted jointly by the IDF and Israel Border Police, targeted unauthorized outposts near Burqa, Wadi Rahim and Jalud, including structures erected in a closed military zone.

Israeli rioters attempted to obstruct the operations by blocking roads with burning tires, rocks and spike strips, according to the military.