IDF kills 4 Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza airstrikes

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that it had eliminated four Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Sunday.

Three were eliminated on Sunday in strikes in northern, southern and central Gaza, according to the military.

The IDF identified them as Alaa Abu Zaid and Hamdan Suleiman Ibrahim Abu Amra, both Islamic Jihad terrorists, and Fawzi Salam Odat Allah Sawarha, a Hamas sniper.

In a separate strike in northern Gaza on Saturday, the IDF eliminated Muhammad Anan Muhammad al-Rawaj, who it said headed a Hamas Nukhba Force cell.

“Throughout the war, and particularly recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the organization’s military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” according to the military.

The IDF also struck and dismantled a structure in northern Gaza on Sunday. It said the building had served as a sniper position.

Prior to the airstrikes, measures were taken to mitigate harm to noncombatants, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance, the army noted.

Israel strikes three terrorists emerging from Gaza tunnel shaft

Also on Monday, the IDF said it targeted a trio of Gazan terrorists near a shaft in Khan Yunis, on the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line.

Secondary explosions suggested there were weapons in the tunnel, the military said.

IDF slays Hamas intel, engineering commanders

Earlier on Monday, the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced that they had eliminated two Hamas terrorist commanders in recent days.

Mohammed Halawa, identified as a commander in the terror group’s military intelligence apparatus, was eliminated in a strike in Gaza City on Saturday, according to the statement.

On Thursday, the IDF killed Ahmed Zahir Fuad Abu-Odeh, a Hamas engineering commander.

According to the joint statement, both terrorists advanced attacks on IDF troops and Israeli civilians while working to restore Hamas’s military capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

The IDF and Shin Bet said precision munitions and aerial surveillance were used to reduce the chances of harm to noncombatants.

In another incident overnight Sunday, IDF troops intercepted a drone attempting to cross from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip, the military said.

The drone was intercepted inside Israel, the military said on X. The drone’s contents were being examined, the army added.

Israel kills two terrorists who funneled money for Hamas

In a separate statement on Sunday, the IDF and Shin Bet said that two terrorists who helped move millions of shekels from Iran and Turkey to Hamas had been eliminated in Gaza last week.

Alaa Ibrahim Nimer Arshi, a Hamas cell commander, was killed in a strike in the Gaza City area on Wednesday, while Karam Riyad Hassan Abu Butaihan, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist, was killed in the Nuseirat area on Tuesday, the security bodies said.

“These funds were recently used to support Hamas’s efforts to rebuild its military capabilities and plan terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, constituting a systematic violation of the ceasefire,” it said.