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News   Israel News

IDF kills Hamas funds network chief in Khan Yunis strike

The Israeli military said it killed a financier and another terrorist in southern Gaza.

May 28, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Gaza
Israeli soldiers stand guard on the border with the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 28, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday eliminated a senior Hamas terrorist responsible for transferring funds to the Palestinian Islamist group’s military wing, in a strike in southern Gaza.

Ihab Khrizim, described as head of a central Hamas money transfer network, was targeted and killed in the Khan Younis area, the military said. Khrizim oversaw the movement of millions of dollars used to finance Hamas military activities, the IDF said.

Khrizim had continued operating in violation of the ceasefire and played a role in enabling planned attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, according to the military.

“Khrizim’s elimination constitutes a significant blow to Hamas’s rehabilitation and force-building efforts,” it continued.

The strike also killed Mohammed al-Habash, identified by the military as a unit commander in Hamas’s weapons production headquarters who was involved in manufacturing arms during the war.

The IDF said it took measures to minimize civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

Israeli forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in line with the ceasefire and will continue operations to address immediate threats, the military said.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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