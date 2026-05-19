IDF kills Oct. 7 infiltrator nearing troops in southern Gaza

Israeli forces on Monday killed a Hamas terrorist “who posed an immediate threat to them” and who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, the military said on Tuesday.

Troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip spotted the terrorist, who had crossed the ceasefire-designated Yellow Line and approached the soldiers. Ground troops then guided the Israeli Air Force to eliminate him.

The Hamas terrorist also in recent days attempted to execute attacks against Israel Defense Forces troops, according to the statement.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.