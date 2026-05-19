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News   Israel News

IDF kills Oct. 7 infiltrator nearing troops in southern Gaza

Israel’s military said that forces eliminated a Hamas terrorist who crossed the ceasefire line and posed an immediate threat to soldiers.

May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, September 2025. Credit: IDF.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces on Monday killed a Hamas terrorist “who posed an immediate threat to them” and who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, the military said on Tuesday.

Troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip spotted the terrorist, who had crossed the ceasefire-designated Yellow Line and approached the soldiers. Ground troops then guided the Israeli Air Force to eliminate him.

The Hamas terrorist also in recent days attempted to execute attacks against Israel Defense Forces troops, according to the statement.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.

Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
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