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News   Israel News

IDF kills terrorist near Ramallah

The Palestinian, together with accomplices, was throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles.

JNS Staff
Huwara
Soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces stand near a Ze’ev (Wolf) armored patrol vehicle while guarding the main street in Hawara, Samaria, which connects Nablus to Ramallah and Jerusalem, on May 24, 2019. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
(Jun. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces troops on Thursday killed a Palestinian terrorist who hurled firebombs at Israeli vehicles in southern Samaria.

Soldiers from the Binyamin Brigade’s 636th “Nitzan” Field Intelligence Battalion were carrying out an operation when they spotted several terrorists throwing Molotov cocktails on a main road that passes near the Palestinian village of Beitin, some three miles northeast of Ramallah.

“The fighters fired toward the terrorists and eliminated one of them,” the army said, adding that the force is searching for the other terrorists.

“IDF forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism and protect the security of the residents in the area,” the IDF added.

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