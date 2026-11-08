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News   Israel News

IDF locates terrorist weapons caches near UN posts

JNS Staff
UNIFIL Lebanon
General view of a UNIFIL post inside southern Lebanon, near the Israeli-Lebanese border, Sept. 7, 2026. Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
(Nov. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli troops found dozens of weapons near United Nations outposts in Southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced on Sunday.

Soldiers recovered weapons from a civilian home used by Hezbollah approximately 200 meters from one UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) outpost and from a storage facility 100 meters from another, the army said.

The weapons included rifles, RPG launchers and rockets, a machine gun and fragmentation grenades. They were found alongside humanitarian aid boxes and emblems of the Amal and Hezbollah terrorist organizations, the IDF said.

“This is further evidence that the UNIFIL force has failed in its mission, and of the cynical exploitation by terrorist organizations in the face of UNIFIL’s inaction,” the Israeli military said in a statement. “The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and will continue operating to remove threats and remain committed to the ceasefire agreement.”

UNIFIL’s mandate expires on Dec. 31. It is scheduled to cease operations then and begin an orderly drawdown and withdrawal lasting up to one year.

Lebanon Hezbollah Defense and Security
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