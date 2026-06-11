IDF officer seriously wounded by Jenin IED blast

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were wounded, including an officer who was seriously hurt, during a counter-terrorism raid in Jenin, northern Samaria, the military said on Thursday.

An explosive device detonated during the operation, seriously wounding the officer and lightly injuring a noncommissioned officer, the IDF said.

Both men were evacuated to a hospital and their families were notified, according to the statement.

Israeli ground forces have operated in Jenin with the goal of preserving the ability to swiftly act against Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the city, known among Palestinians as the “Martyrs’ Capital” due to the many suicide bombers who have come from the area.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The data does not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, according to the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.