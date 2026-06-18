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IDF reservist killed by Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alexander Filin is the 18th Israeli to be killed by Hezbollah since April 16, when Jerusalem and Beirut agreed to a U.S.-mediated ceasefire.

Slain Israel Defense Forces Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Filin, 29, from Haifa. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Slain Israel Defense Forces Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Filin, 29, from Haifa. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Filin, 29, was slain fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Thursday morning.

Filin, who served in the 36th Division’s headquarters, was killed on Wednesday when an explosive device planted by Hezbollah exploded during IDF ground operations along the Litani River, Israel’s Ynet outlet reported.

Filin is the 18th Israeli to be killed by Hezbollah since April 16, when Jerusalem and Beirut agreed to a ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. He is the first IDF casualty since Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding calling for “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

The death toll among Israeli troops on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, now stands at 957, according to official IDF data.

Eight others were wounded in Wednesday’s incident, the IDF said, including three who sustained moderate injuries and five who were lightly hurt.

The IDF said the wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospitals and their families were notified.

“Alexander reported for reserve duty time and again, driven by a profound sense of mission,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

“I embrace his family during this difficult time,” he continued. “I wish a full and speedy recovery to the troops wounded in the incident, and I stand with the IDF soldiers and commanders who continue to operate with courage in Lebanon.”

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah terror targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

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