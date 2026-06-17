Full text: Senior US official’s readout of Iran MOU

The following is a verbatim transcript of the proposed agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as publicly disclosed by a senior U.S. official in a call with reporters on June 17. The text is reproduced in full, without substantive alteration, for reference and analysis.

“Islamabad memorandum of understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have jointly agreed in good faith on such-and-such a date on the following: