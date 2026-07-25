IDF, Shin Bet target Hamas sites across Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) struck and dismantled weapons storage facilities, a weapons manufacturing site and underground terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip belonging to Hamas, the military said on Friday.

Following the strikes, carried out on the previous night, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons within the targeted infrastructure, according to the IDF.

The storage facilities contained Kalashnikov rifles, RPG launchers, mortar shells explosive devices, and additional military equipment.

These “were intended to be used against IDF troops operating along the Yellow Line and against Israeli civilians. ... The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically and flagrantly violate the ceasefire agreement while attempting to rebuild its military capabilities and terrorist infrastructure,” the army added.

The Yellow Line is the location of the defensive barrier established by Israel’s security forces within the Gaza Strip, during the war started by the Hamas-led invasion and massacre in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli forces hold roughly 60% of Gaza, stationed east of the Yellow Line, which runs the length of the Strip from north to south.