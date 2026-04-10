IDF slays commander in the Lebanese Resistance Brigades

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that it killed Maher Qassem Hamdan, a commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, in a strike in the Chebaa/Shebaa area of southeastern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Hamdan was responsible for terrorist recruitment, weapons supply, and funding the group.

According to the IDF, the Lebanese Resistance Brigades is funded by Hezbollah and its operatives take part in carrying out attacks on IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Hamdan was killed along with eight other terrorists who were fleeing the Chebaa area, where they had been operating, toward the Sidon region.

“The IDF will continue to act with determination against the Hezbollah terror organization to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” the military said.

The IDF earlier Thursday said it had targeted and killed the personal secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem. Ali Yusuf Harshi “played a key role in managing and securing Qassem’s office,” according to the military.

The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday carried out its largest coordinated strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

The wave of attacks targeted Hezbollah headquarters, military infrastructure and command-and-control centers in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and Southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Iranian proxy had suffered “the greatest blow since the pagers,” a reference to the Sept. 17-18, 2024, attacks in Lebanon, which wounded thousands of terrorists.